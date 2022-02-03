Students, staff at Cromwell High consider wearing masks as the mandate comes to an end

Some see benefit to continuing to wear masks

CROMWELL, Conn. — Story by Sophia Santangelo

With the mask mandate release coming up, schools are finally able to decide whether or not masks may be worn or taken off.

Dr. Edyta Rotundo, a Physician Pathologist, thinks masking is actually very beneficial to reducing the spread of the virus. "It protects both the user and the company. There are variations with the types of masks, some protect a little better than others and so it is user dependent and some people wear them properly and others do not."

Having a different perspective, School Nurse, Genevieve Staiv, thinks that we can look at relaxing some of the mask mandates here in schools, "But I think that it should be choice. You know I don’t think that everybody’s just gonna rip off their mask in one day, it’s just gonna take some time."

Zachary Zajac, a senior at Cromwell High School in favor of not wearing a mask, said, "It honestly gets really hot up in here, my lips sweat, my nose starts to run from it. It's just annoying and with it going away, it's like breathing normal again."

Another upperclassman, favoring the wearing of a mask, Adam Thiesen, is watching out for people in his family who have immune systems that are compromised so he has to keep in mind what he brings home. "It's just something that I'm gonna keep doing until I know that we are good."

Rotundo also thinks that in addition to vaccinations it has really helped us reduce the number of cases. "I was and I have been in support of it from the very beginning," said Jonathan Fiske, an Art teacher at Cromwell High School. "I felt that I was willing to wear one, I don’t like wearing one and as soon as I can, I take my mask off. It will be really nice to see people's faces and to see the smiles of my students and my colleagues, because it's been a long time."

Many are in favor of lifting the mask mandate, but is it for sure that everyone will do the same and is this the next step into getting back to normal?

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

