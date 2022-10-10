Cromwell sale turns into robbery; 2 charged in theft

The victim had met the couple in a parking lot to sell a pair of shoes when one of the 'buyers' pulled a gun.

CROMWELL, Conn. — What was supposed to be the sale arranged on the internet of a pair of shoes turned into a robbery Sunday, but was followed a short time later with an arrest of a Middletown couple.

Police arrested Julio Oquendo, 20, of Middletown, and charged him with Robbery 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree, Larceny 6th Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th Degree, Threatening 1st Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of Ammunition, 2 Counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. Oquendo is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Carmen Rogers, 21, of Middletown, was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 2nd Degree, Larceny 6th Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th Degree, 2 Counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. Rogers is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police were called to the River Centre Plaza on Sunday for a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot. The victim told police they met the suspects and planned on selling the suspects a pair of shoes. The shoes were taken by the woman while the man pointed a gun at the victim from inside his car.

Cromwell and Middletown police found the suspects' vehicle on Rapallo Ave. in Middletown.

Both suspects were found coming out of their home and held by Middletown Police. Cromwell Police Detectives executed a search warrant and found evidence tying both suspects to the crimes.

Cromwell police said they have designated internet exchange parking spaces in front of the Police Department that people are encouraged to use when making transactions.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.