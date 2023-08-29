Search for missing hang glider in Cromwell ends after they're found safe at home: State police

State police later determined that the person landed safely, possibly in the woods, and was found at their home with no injuries.

CROMWELL, Conn. — A search crew was out in Cromwell midday Tuesday as they looked for a person hang-gliding who allegedly went missing. who was later found safe at home.

The Cromwell Fire Department was dispatched to Ledge and North Roads to search for the hang glider that was reported missing. State Police also responded.

Sky61, FOX61's drone, captured a bird's eye view of the search party in an open field in Cromwell.

State police later determined that the person landed safely and was found at their home with no injuries.

State police also determined that the person went hang gliding from a field and landed back in the field.

