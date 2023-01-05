2 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Route 9: State police

Police said one of the vehicles involved was reported driving northbound in the southbound lanes before the crash.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of exit 18. According to officials, one of the vehicles involved was driving in the left lane on the southbound side of the highway in the area of exit 18 on-ramp.

Police said a second vehicle was driving north in the southbound lane and struck the first vehicle head-on.

The first vehicle, after coming to a rest in the left shoulder, erupted in flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle, the one driving the wrong way, came to a final stop in the grass center median, officials said.

The driver of the second vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers' identities have not been released at this time by state police pending next of kin notification.

The crash remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call Trooper Michael Dead #416 at Troop H, 860-534-1000.

