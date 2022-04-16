Wrong-way driver collides with Connecticut state police cruiser

The on-duty trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

CROMWELL, Conn. — A wrong-way driver hit a Connecticut State Police cruiser early Saturday morning, sending a trooper to the hospital.

Just after 4 a.m., Troop H received reports of a wrong-way driver traveling south on the northbound side of Route 9 near Exit 19 in Cromwell.

The wrong-way car, a Honda Civic, collided with the front driver's side of a state police cruiser responding to the report. The on-duty trooper assigned to that cruiser sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The driver took a field sobriety test and did not pass, state police said.

State police took the driver into custody for operating under the influence.

There are no active lane or road closures, state police said.

