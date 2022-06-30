'The whole community is really let down by what just happened' | Deep River residents react to recent racist incidents in town

After the two racist incidents that took place, a local coffee shop is raising money to help put an end once and for all.

DEEP RIVER, Conn. — Just weeks after the small town of Deep River made headlines when a town sign was changed to include a racist message, an 11-year-old boy was assaulted and the family alleges it was due to racism.

A mother was left in shock when she witnessed a video of her 11-year-old son, Daniel Duncan, getting pushed off his bike on Monday. Duncan was pushed off by 48-year-old Jameson Chapman, who has a 2018 conviction for third-degree assault.

Earlier this month, community members rallied against the racist message left on their town sing and now they're hoping to put an end to racism in the town.

“I’ve been here for 34 years and we’ve never had an incident like this,” said resident Dorothy DeMichael.

A local coffee shop is raising money to help put an end once and for all. The folks at The Nest Coffee House are hoping to make a lasting change.

“It’s super simple. We are going to have hands of every racial skin tone possible. Anyone that comes in can put their name on a hand or simply take a hand, give a donation of any amount," said Jane Moen. "We are going to cover our windows with hands and all of our donations are going to go to the tri-town youth service bureau which has an anti-racist program.''

Chapman was arrested and faces third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree breach of peace charges but was later released on a $10,000 bail.

“Well I think the whole community is really let down by what just happened,” said DeMichael

The JEDI Center in Deep River works for social and environmental justice and holds vigils every Friday.

“It’s a weekly vigil for peace, unity, and justice,” said Colin Bennett.

This week, the JEDI Center said they are honoring Daniel at the vigil

“The point is to try to do this very small, symbolic action. But, hopefully, these symbolic actions can lead to other symbolic actions where we, can create a safe and welcoming community for everybody,” said Bennett.

They are calling for more people to continue to fight for peace, unity, and justice.

“If we’re going to really dismantle or abolish white supremacy it has to be all the time. It can’t just be when something horrible happens or when I feel like it. It takes a consistent long-term commitment to do that,” said Bennett.

The vigil will be on Friday at 5 p.m.

