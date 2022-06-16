Prior to drug bust, motorcycle club activity shuts down Portland Little League ball field

Portland police, along with Connecticut State Police, initiated a large drug bust, resulting in several arrests and seizures of guns and drugs.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Conn. — Guns and drugs were seized after a large drug bust at a motorcycle club in Portland, resulting in several arrests, and officials expect to make more arrests.

This was a months-long investigation after complaints from residents started pouring in.

"It’s definitely more of...a bar type. It has couches with a little bar," said Umberto Spada, owner of the Wooden Hatchet.

Spada said he visits his large shed on Airline Avenue frequently to tend to his mobile trailer. Almost every week, he would arrive to hundreds of people on the street for parties that would last all night into the morning.

"They usually would have security guards and parking guards that would come and help people maneuver around because it would get pretty hectic," added Spada.

Crowds were so large he would see them park at the Little League baseball field which is only 100 yards away.

Portland First Selectman Ryan Curley took action after receiving numerous complaints from residents when the Little League started its games.

"They were using the park. They were using the ball field to park and walking over to this clubhouse," said Curley.

For children's safety, Curley said the park had to be shut down temporarily.

"Maybe alcohol and there was smoke that was blowing in the direction of the kids playing and parents were concerned and unfortunately, we did have to shut the park down for a short period of time," added Curley.

State police and Portland police seized two guns as well as marijuana, mushrooms and other substances.

"It’s to be determined whether or not … lawfully possessed or unlawfully possessed .. what type of activities … if they were found on someone’s person," said Sgt. Dawn Pagan of the Connecticut State Police.

Neighbors in the area hoped this is the end of all the chaos on Airline Avenue.

"It woke me up. It woke up a couple families, even my friend that lives on the other side of baseball field," said Sandra LeClaire of Portland.

Police said there is no threat to the public and they do expect to make additional arrests.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.