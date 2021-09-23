Durham Fair is back in action after 2020 hiatus

The pandemic forced Connecticut's largest fair to abandon its plans to open last year.

DURHAM, Conn. — Connecticut's largest agricultural fair is back for 2021!

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced fairs and festivals last year in the state to abandon their 2020 season, many made a comeback this summer, and the Durham Fair is hoping to do just the same.

The Durham Fair started its traditional festivities in 1916. In 2020, it was the first year the fair went without festivities since World War II, making its 2021 season its 101st year of operation.

"So business as usual. We're doing different things this year," Daniel Miramant, president of the Durham Fair Association, told FOX61. "We didn't have our main stage which is pretty customary but we're substituting that with international acts and an international food court."

Learn more about the featured acts here.

The fair begins Thursday at 4 p.m., and since the pandemic is ongoing, there will be public health safety measures in place including a mask requirement on bus transportation for everyone regardless of vaccination status, recommended social distancing when possible, sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds, and plexiglass installations at various locations.

"We've been following the Department of Public Health's guidelines," said Miramant. "We're asking – we're recommending that indoors, people wear a mask – unvaccinated folks. Of course, it's discretionary if they want to or not."

Also at the fair this year, Griffin Hospital will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Durham Fair will also have Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, September 26. All active-duty U.S. military members will receive free admission and can enter to win prize giveaways. Learn more here.

