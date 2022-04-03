New owners, same 'wonderful opportunity' to see eagles on Connecticut River cruiseon

Season begins on the Connecticut River

ESSEX, Conn — A tradition on the Connecticut River in Essex has returned with a new team at the helm. This year, the Connecticut River Museum has taken ownership of the RiverQuest, a tour boat that has been running the waterways for years. Friday marked the Connecticut River Museum’s maiden voyage as owners of the RiverQuest which set out for the Eagle and Winter Wildlife Cruise.

When it comes to seeing Eagles on the river, the museum's Director of Visitor Experience Cathy Malin said, “This is the season, this is the time to come out here.”

Close to three dozen guests boarded the RiverQuest for its two-hour journey that heads north on the river. Malin added that there is good reason to brave the cold weather out on the water in search of eagles.

“It’s really good to spot them now because there are no leaves on the trees so you get a whole different view of what the river looks like in winter and you can see the contour of the land,” Malin said.

Armed with her telephoto lens, Cheryl Philopena from Salem remarked, “I just find that it’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come out and see the eagles.”

Dan Thompson, one of the captains aboard the RiverQuest said, “It's beautiful right here on the Connecticut River – the eagles are back and they’re doing well.”

The Eagle and Winter Wildlife Cruise at the Connecticut River Museum departs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. through March 20. Tickets are $45 per person. The cruise lasts two hours. To learn more, click here.

