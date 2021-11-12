Portion of Falls Road in East Haddam closed due to house fire: CT DOT

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — Part of Falls Road (Route 149) is closed at Andrews Road in East Haddam due to a reported large house fire, CT DOT said.
At this time there are no reported injuries, according to state police.
This is a developing story.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
