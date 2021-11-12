x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Middlesex County

Portion of Falls Road in East Haddam closed due to house fire: CT DOT

CT DOT said Falls Road is closed at Andrews Road due to the fire.
Credit: FOX61

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — Part of Falls Road (Route 149) is closed at Andrews Road in East Haddam due to a reported large house fire, CT DOT said.

At this time there are no reported injuries, according to state police.

This is a developing story.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines  

RELATED: Windham Hospital waiting on state approval to close its maternity ward

RELATED: Norwich man arrested in connection with June homicide in New London

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

In Other News

Fire crews battle flames at Elmcrest Hospital in Portland