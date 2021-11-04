East Haddam 16-year-old killed after pickup truck crashes into tree

Police said the pickup truck drove off the road and struck a tree Wednesday evening.

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — An East Haddam teenager is dead after State police said the truck he was driving crashed Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Mott Lane.

Police said 16-year-old Connor Young was driving a Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck while driving west on the road. According to police, for an unknown reason, Young veered to the left. Young then crossed the road and struck a tree on the other side.

Young was the only one inside the truck at the time, police said. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.

