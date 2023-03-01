East Hampton coach suspended after video shows him push player into position

The incident happened on December 20 during a game between East Hampton and Valley Regional High.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn — In a video that has garnered over 11,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon, East Hampton High School Athletic Director and Girls Basketball Coach Shaun Russell is apparently seen pushing a player into a position on the court. The teenage player nearly loses her footing.

The incident happened on December 20 during a game between East Hampton and Valley Regional High. Video of the game was posted to YouTube by the outlet Valley TV.

During the fourth quarter with a 24-point lead, Russell pushes the teen into a position across the court.

The event is now the subject of debate in East Hampton.

In an emailed statement to FOX61, East Hampton Public Schools Superintendent Paul Smith said Russell—who is also the athletic director—is on leave pending an internal district investigation.

“Regardless of the excitement of an athletic contest, we expect our coaches to temper their behavior to represent the high ideals of the East Hampton Public Schools. As a result of the incident of December 20, Coach Russell was suspended for a period of time immediately following the game. The coach is currently on leave while the district does a complete investigation of the event,” Smith said.

Russell has served the department for more than 20 years.

People in the community mixed feelings about the incident. Some, who didn’t want to speak on camera, the controversy is an overreaction. Others say they’ve played sports and have never been shoved by a coach in that way.

