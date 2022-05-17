East Hampton 18-year-old facing multiple charges in connection to ghost gun manufacturing: Police

Police said an 18-year-old, helped by his grandfather, was creating ghost guns of AR-15s, hand guns, and one of the guns was converted to shoot automatic.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — Two East Hampton men are facing multiple charges after they were found to be making ghost guns.

Police said they were contacted by a concerned citizen who reported that over the weekend, she learned an adult resident was making illegal AR-15 assault rifles.

Investigators identified 18-year-old Clayton Hobby as one of the suspects and then learned that he was helped in the production by his grandfather, Kerry Schunk.

While on scene, investigators found and seized multiple "ghost gun" AR-15 rifles in various stages of assembly, according to police. One of the guns was converted to shoot fully automatic, police said.

In addition to the rifles, police also found three ghost gun polymer handguns, 15 high capacity magazines, and around 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Hobby was charged with three counts of possession of an assault weapon, three counts of criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of ammunition, manufacturing of a machine fun, 15 counts of possession of high capacity magazines, and risk of injury.

Hobby was held on a $250,000 bond.

Schunk was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit possession of an assault weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a pistol, conspiracy to commit criminal possession of ammunition, conspiracy to commit manufacturing of a machine gun, 15 counts of conspiracy to commit possession of high capacity magazines, and interfering with an office.

Schunk was held on a $100,000 bond.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.