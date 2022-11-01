East Hampton registrar of voters administrator arrested for vandalism

Her next court appearance is on Nov. 30.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn — One of the Registrar of Voters administrators for East Hampton has been arrested on charges accusing her of vandalizing a car parked in the street near her house in August.

Lori Wilcox, listed on East Hampton's town's website as the Republican Registrar of Voters and Elections Administrator, was arrested on Aug. 29 on a vandalism charge.

The arrest warrant in the case said on the evening of Aug. 27, a woman attending a party in the neighborhood for the 90th birthday of a local man was leaving to go home with her daughter, and found that her 2021 Nissan Sentra had been sprayed with brown paint. The car's owner found a long blond hair stuck to the paint.

The homeowner hosting the party said he suspected his neighbor Wilcox of vandalizing the car because of prior issues with her. He told police that several years earlier the cars belonging to several wedding guests were similarly vandalized. The homeowner had multiple cameras aimed at the street where the Nissan was parked in front of Wilcox's home.

Police went to Wilcox's home and questioned her. She denied any involvement, even after being told police were waiting to watch security footage of the scene.

The homeowner showed police the video which was timestamped, showed a woman with clothing similar to what Wilcox was wearing, come out of the house, go to the car, and go back in the house. A short time later, the woman in the video goes up to the Nissan and is seen walking around it again.

Police arrested Wilcox, and charged her with criminal mischief. She was released on $2,500 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 30.

