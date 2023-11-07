East Hampton residents vote on budget, education fund still hot topic

The first budget proposal was shot down by voters, and emotions about this new one are still mixed.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — Residents in East Hampton are deciding whether a second proposed town budget should pass or fail.

The polls opened early Tuesday. The first budget proposal was shot down by voters in May, and emotions about this new one are still mixed.

"This budget is too low but we have to pass it," said voter Jordan Werme.

Voters hitting the polls are divided on how much money East Hampton should spend on education.

"It’s every year, it’s crazy," said David Ulm.

The new budget proposal adds $250,000 to the proposal the town voted down back in May.

That proposal also had an $800,000 cut since COVID-19 relief money ran out. It would have eliminated five teachers and forced larger class sizes.

The district anticipates that the $250,000 increase will be enough to keep staffing rates and classroom sizes the same.

"I’m glad they put that money back in to not cut those positions," said Kelsey Maxwell, whose daughter is going into the first grade. "I applied to magnet schools in other districts just in case."

Some voters said there's still not enough money in the $35 million education fund, but they're hoping to save teaching positions before the start of the school year.

"We keep hearing about how mental health is more important than ever and students need support but cutting teachers is cutting some of that support system," said Werme.

Other voters said they're also not happy with the education fund because it's too high. They want the town to change how they allocate money.

"They say the kids need the money, the kids aren’t getting the money," said Ulm.

Although voters are mixed, parents said if the budget doesn't pass, they’ll worry about the future of the schools.

"Keeping the teachers now prevents a lot of hurt later on," said Werme.

The polls close at 8 p.m. The only polling location is East Hampton Town Hall.

