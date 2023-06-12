20 books removed from the curated Pride display at Essex Library by 'anonymous visitor'

Essex Public Library said the materials were later found and returned to the display, but are disappointed and troubled by the act.

ESSEX, Conn. — Twenty books have returned to the Essex Public Library's curated Pride Month display after they were removed over the weekend, library officials said on Facebook.

According to the library, an anonymous visitor moved the books from the display to the library on Saturday.

"We are disappointed and troubled by the unauthorized disassembly of the displays and removal of the materials and are actively investigating the matter," the library said in a statement on its Facebook page. "Essex Library is committed to providing free access to information for all individuals and families in our community and supports each person’s and each family’s freedom to choose what they want to read and to decide what is important or relevant for their own lives."

The Ivoryton Library commented on the post, stating their support:

"The Ivoryton Library shares your deep disappointment and expresses a wish for more tolerance and understanding in our community. We stand with you," Ivoryton Library said in their response.

The subject of LGBTQ+ books and other materials has been the subject of debate in another Connecticut town.

The Newtown Board of Education was considering removing the books “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Blankets” by Craig Thompson, both have LGBTQ+ themes. After weeks of intense debate, the board voted unanimously to keep the books on the high school library's bookshelves.

The board made its decision after listening to constituents, students, and the recommendation of experts hired by the board to evaluate the books.

The attempt to remove the books came as many materials with LGBTQ+ content have been perceived as containing “pornographic material” by some conservative groups across the country.

Douglas Lord, the President of the Connecticut Library Association, said the two books that caused divisive debate were rarely checked out of the High School library.

