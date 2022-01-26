US Coast Guard ice breaker 'Bollard' makes its way up the Connecticut River

A resident spotted the boat as it made its way through Haddam and shared this video.

HADDAM, Conn. — Early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guards' ice-breaking boat "Bollard" was seen passing through Haddam as it made its way up the Connecticut River.

This yearly ice-breaking practice began in Old Saybrook and it slowly made its way up to Hartford. The goal is to help other ships move through and deliver products like home heating oil to the greater Hartford area.

The New Haven-based Coast Guard cutter Bollard, which is over 50 years old, also replaces aids to navigation with special ice buoys designed to ride underneath the ice and remain on location.

Thank you Neal Perron for submitting the video today from Haddam.

If you spot the Bollard today, submit your photo or video in the FOX61 News app.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.