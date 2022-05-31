Crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam closes roadway

The road is closed both ways between Route 154 and Route 9.

HADDAM, Conn. — The connector on Route 82 in Haddam is closed in both directions due to a crash involving a car and a box truck, according to the State Department of Transportation.

The road is closed both ways between Route 154 and Route 9.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

It is not clear how long the connector will stay closed.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information comes in.

