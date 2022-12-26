2 adults, 1 child injured after crash in Haddam

Officials said the crash happened on the Route 82 Connector on Christmas morning.

HADDAM, Conn. — Two adults and a child are recovering after their van crashed in Haddam on Christmas morning.

The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company said they and the Chester Hose Company were called to the scene around 9:40 a.m. The crash happened on the Route 82 Connector.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a van in the woods around 30 feet off the road. The driver and the passenger had gotten out on their own. Fire officials said they were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The child was placed in a bystander's vehicle during the incident, the department said.

Fire crews began clearing a path to the vehicle using chainsaws. Both adults were evaluated at the scene and taken out of the woods in rescue baskets before they were taken to the hospital.

“It’s extremely tragic that this family is spending their Christmas holiday in the hospital, but fortunately, no one sustained any life-threatening injuries,” said HVFC Chief Sam Baber.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.