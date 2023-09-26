Haddam dog trainer summoned by Massachusetts police over alleged scam, dog's death

Police say the woman did not return a dog to its owner on the agreed-upon day and showed fake evidence that the dog was alive.

HADDAM, Conn. — A Haddam dog trainer is being summoned by North Reading, Mass police after being accused of scamming customers that resulted in a dog's death.

North Reading police said the 27-year-old woman will be charged with Larceny Over $1,200 by False Pretense and Obstruction of/Misleading a Police Officer.

These charges stem from an incident on Sept. 16, when a North Reading resident reported their dog, a three-year-old French Bulldog, had not been returned by the trainer in Haddam following an agreed-upon training period.

The investigation determined that the dog had died on or about Sept. 4, though the trainer sent the owner photos of what was shown to be training after that date.

North Reading Police determined that the trainer made numerous false or misleading statements to officers during interviews, for the purpose of hindering the investigation.

Based on its investigations, North Reading Police decided to seek a summons against the woman, whose case will be heard before a District Court Clerk Magistrate at a later date.

A necroscopy performed by the University of Connecticut determined that the dog was emaciated at the time of death.

North Reading Police have contacted the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals regarding this case.

Through this investigation and with the cooperation of law enforcement partners in Connecticut, four other dogs were recovered and safely returned to their owners in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

