2 people killed in wrong-way crash in Haddam; police seek witnesses

Two women in their 80s were killed after their SUV struck a van head-on while driving on the Route 82 connector in Haddam, police say.

HADDAM, Conn. — Police are seeking witnesses to a wrong-way crash that killed two people in Haddam.

Patricia Tucker of New Haven was driving east in the westbound lane of the Route 82 connector in Haddam when her SUV hit a van head-on around Tuesday, a state police report says.

Tucker, 82, and her passenger, 83-year-old Berthina Mcnair of East Haven, were killed. The van driver and his passenger were taken to hospitals, the passenger with serious injuries. Both are 22 and from Hamden.

Police are investigating the accident and ask anyone who saw it or has relevant information to call (860)-399-2100.

The wrong-way crash comes just two days after another wrong-way crash killed four people in Thompson, and another crash over the weekend killed four others on I-95 in Guilford.

This time of year is known for being particularly dangerous on the roads. The time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the "100 Deadliest Days" for drivers, according to travel experts.

"We have more people on our roads during the summer months and kids are out of school, they're traveling more, they're driving more so we've got an influx of teenagers on our roadways but we also have an influx of people traveling with family," said Tracy Noble, manager of public and government affairs for AAA.

State police said they gave out more tickets this Memorial Day weekend than in years past for things like speeding and unsafe driving. They also made 37 DUI arrests.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.