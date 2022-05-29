Higganum neighbors march 22 miles to raise awareness for veteran suicide

All money and proceeds go to the Haddam Veterans Museum, but this year, organizers also opened up a special fund in honor of a friend they lost last year.

HADDAM, Conn. — Starting Sunday morning at Higganum Center, veterans, their family members and friends marched for a cause. It's the 3rd Annual March for Veteran’s Suicide, where organizers and participants March 22 miles in honor of the 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide every day.

All money and proceeds go to the Haddam Veterans Museum, but this year, organizers also opened up a special fund in honor of a friend they lost last year.

In the Facebook fundraiser, the organizer of the march Jonathan Grasso wrote:



"On December 12, 2021, we lost a member of our community. Joseph Parmelee attended Haddam Killingworth High School and played 3 years of Football. He then fulfilled his lifelong dream of being a United States Marine. He served four years as an Antitank Missile Gunner with the 3rd Battalion 6th Marines, India Company Weapons Section. This year, we would like to start a Scholarship Fund in honor of Joey."

At the event, organizers sold food and T-shirts as well. They're collecting money through the Haddam Veterans Museum. They take check or cash donations. You can also help by donating to the Facebook Page, set up for the cause. They are almost at their $7,000 goal.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.