Haddam

Fire destroys home in Haddam

Emergency crews were called to a home on River Road at 1:10 a.m.
Credit: Haddam Fire Department

HADDAM, Conn. — An unoccupied home in Hamden was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

The home was fully involved at the time, the fire department said.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and worked for approximately an hour and a half on the overhaul. Officials said a live power line had melted off the house, and fell into the woods, starting a small brush fire. Once Eversource secured the power, crews extinguished the fire, along with smoking “hot spots” at the scene’s perimeter. 

Crews from Chester, Killingworth, Durham, East Haddam, and Haddam Neck also responded as mutual aid. Middletown South District provided a Rapid Intervention Team at the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Haddam Fire Marshal’s Office. 

Credit: Haddam Fire Department

River Road is located about a mile south of the Goodspeed Opera House, near the Midway Marina on the shores of the Connecticut River.

