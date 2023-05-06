Route 81 in Haddam shut down following serious collision: State Police

Serious injuries were reported and LifeStar was been requested.

HADDAM, Conn. — Route 81 in Haddam is shut down on Saturday night due to a serious collision.

State Police said that at 5:50 p.m.5:50 PM, Troop F in Westbrook responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle in the area of 968 Route 81 in Haddam. EMS and the local fire department were also dispatched.

Serious injuries were reported and LifeStar was been requested.

Route 81 is shut down in both directions for the investigation.

Police ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes.

