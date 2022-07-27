Middletown woman dies in Killingworth crash that injures two others

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — A Middletown woman is dead, and two others are injured after a two-car crash in Killingworth, state police said.
According to officials, 79-year-old Martha Bernard was driving south on Route 81 in Killingworth just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Bernard then swerved into the northbound lane. Her car crossed over the center median, colliding with another car head-on in the northbound lane, police said.
The driver of the car that was hit was taken to Shoreline Clinic and a passenger in Bernard's car was taken to St. Francis Hospital via LifeStar. Both of their conditions are unknown at this time.
Bernard was rushed to Shoreline Clinic where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later after the crash was reported.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Roussel at Troop F, 860-399-2100.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
