x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Middlesex County

Middletown woman dies in Killingworth crash that injures two others

Police said the driver heading south on Route 81 swerved onto the wrong side of the road, colliding head on with another vehicle.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — A Middletown woman is dead, and two others are injured after a two-car crash in Killingworth, state police said. 

According to officials, 79-year-old Martha Bernard was driving south on Route 81 in Killingworth just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Bernard then swerved into the northbound lane. Her car crossed over the center median, colliding with another car head-on in the northbound lane, police said.

RELATED: Father injured in hit-and-run while on bike in Old Lyme, driver at large

The driver of the car that was hit was taken to Shoreline Clinic and a passenger in Bernard's car was taken to St. Francis Hospital via LifeStar. Both of their conditions are unknown at this time. 

Bernard was rushed to Shoreline Clinic where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later after the crash was reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Roussel at Troop F, 860-399-2100.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in fatal hit and run crash: Waterbury police

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

60-year-old dies in Portland boating accident