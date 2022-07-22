x
Middlesex County

Connecticut man in court for allegedly pushing 11-year-old off his bike

Jameson Chapman, 48, was arrested for pushing an 11-year-old off his bike back in June; video shows Chapman yelling at the 6th grader.

DEEP RIVER, Conn. — The man arrested for pushing an 11-year-old Daniel Duncan of Deep River off his bike appeared before a judge Friday morning in Middletown Superior Court.

Jameson Chapman, 48, is facing several charges and is now being admitted into a treatment center, where he must complete the program, or else he would be due back in court.

Chapman declined to comment about his case to FOX61.

His attorney said he also declined to comment at this time but said they are still investigating the incident, including additional video. 

The incident was caught on camera back in June, showing Chapman yelling at him and shoving him off his bike, then walking away.

Duncan's family had said this isn't the first time they've experienced behavior like this in Deep River where Daniel has been racially targeted.

Chapman was also arrested on Wednesday for an unrelated incident. He was arraigned on additional charges of breach of peace and threatening. He already faces risk of injury to a child charges regarding the incident with Duncan. 

Chapman will not face any hate crime charges at this time.

