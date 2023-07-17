Motorcyclist dead in Guilford crash

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 77 (Durham Road) and Flat Meadow Road.

GUILFORD, Conn. — A 21-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car in Guilford on Monday evening.

Guilford police said they responded at 4:48 p.m. to a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Route 77 (Durham Road) and Flat Meadow Road. A motorcycle and sedan were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man from Guilford, suffered serious physical injuries and later died at the hospital. The Guilford Police Department, in partnership with the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit, will be continuing an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Police have not released the victim's name at this time.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact the Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8061. Route 77 is now reopened for traffic.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.