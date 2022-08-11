x
Middlesex County

Person found dead after vehicle crashes into tree, bursts into flames in Middlefield: Fire officials

Officials said as fire crews doused the flames, they found the person dead inside the vehicle.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Police lights at night in the city

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — A person was found dead inside a burning car Wednesday night after they reportedly crashed into a tree, Middlefield fire officials said. 

First responders were called to the area of Miller Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a vehicle fire just off the road. 

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fully involved vehicle fire about 20 feet off the road, adjacent to the Lyman Orchards Golf Club on Middlefield Road.

As crews extinguished the flames, they found a person dead inside the vehicle.

Fire officials believed the vehicle was involved in a crash, veered off the road, and struck a tree. No other people were located in the surrounding areas and there were no reported witnesses to the crash. 

Officials have not identified the driver at this time. 

The Connecticut State Police is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop F at 860-399-2100. 

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.  

