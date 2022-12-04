Middletown police officer dies after battling cancer

Matt Silvestrini passed away Saturday evening surrounded by his family.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department announced on Facebook that Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away Saturday evening after a long battle with brain cancer.

"Officer Silvestrini passed away peacefully last evening at home surrounded by his family. As most of you know, he fought a long battle with brain cancer," according to the post.

Silvestrini dedicated his life to his family and serving others. He was a husband and a father of two children.

He was a decorated Veteran of the United States Army and served two tours in Iraq. He was previously an officer in New Haven before transferring to Middletown in 2012, where he was a member of the Emergency Response Team, Firearms Unit, and an instructor at the Middletown Police Department.

🚨Special Announcement 🚨 The Middletown Police Department is beyond saddened to announce the passing of Officer Matt... Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Sunday, December 4, 2022

The Middletown Police Department organized numerous fundraising events to help Silvestrini and his family.

"On behalf of the Silvestrini Family, we would like to thank everyone in the community who supported our efforts in raising funds for him," the Middletown Police Department said.

A GoFundMe has been created for his family.

According to the GoFundMe page, he was originally diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma in 2016. After undergoing brain surgery, chemotherapy and radiation he was cancer free for 5 years. Then in 2021, he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma.

