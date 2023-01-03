1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A person has died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said at approximately 3:11 p.m., Troop F - Westbrook took a report of a rollover collision on Route 9 southbound in the area of Exit 11 in Middletown. EMS and the Middletown Fire Department went to the scene and serious injuries were reported initially.
Police on the scene found a firearm in the vehicle during the investigation.
Route 9 southbound was shut down at Exit 11 for the investigation, but has reopened.
The person's death was confirmed on scene.
This is a developing story. A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide further details.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.