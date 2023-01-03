x
Middletown

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

Route 9 Southbound was closed for a time because of the crash.
Credit: FOX61
Fatal Middletown rollover

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A person has died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said at approximately 3:11 p.m., Troop F - Westbrook took a report of a rollover collision on Route 9 southbound in the area of Exit 11 in Middletown. EMS and the Middletown Fire Department went to the scene and serious injuries were reported initially.

Police on the scene found a firearm in the vehicle during the investigation.

Route 9 southbound was shut down at Exit 11 for the investigation, but has reopened. 

The person's death was confirmed on scene.

This is a developing story. A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide further details. 

