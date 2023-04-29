4 horses and pony found to be neglected at Middletown property, 3 men charged

The three men, all from Springfield, Ma., were charged on five counts of Animal Cruelty.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Three men were arrested and charged on Friday over alleged animal cruelty at a Middletown property.

Ricardo Javier Castellano, 25, Erik Hernandez, 19, and Luis Xavier Ortiz-Santiago, 20 who are all from Springfield, MA were charged with five counts of Animal Cruelty at the property of 205 Middle St.

Castellano, Hernandez, and Ortiz-Santiago were released on a $25,000 non-surety bond. They are scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on May 12.

These charges stem from an incident on February 6 when Middletown Police Animal Control Officers were called to the property for the well-being check of four horses and one pony. The property has a barn for boarding large animals and a residential home that is not associated with the boarding business. It was found that the horses and the pony did not have sufficient food and supplies.

The parties responsible for the animals were identified as out-of-state residents who were not affiliated with the property. They initially complied with care instructions but Animal Control Officers continued to monitor the well-being of the animals.

On April 26 the Animal Control Unit received information from a concerned citizen that no one had been on the property to care for the animals since at least April 23 and the horses and the pony were outside the entire time.

Officers discovered that the horses and pony were in fact left outside and had no access to food or water for at least three days. They were found to be in poor condition and undernourished.

Officers found that there was actually no food on the property for the animals and the condition of the barn was unsanitary. The animals were provided with water by the unit and later cleaned their stalls. Officers also had hay donated from the community to feed the animals. The investigation continued and Animal Control regularly checked on the animals.

On April 28 an Animal Control Officer and a Middletown Patrol Officer responded to the property to check on the animals. It was evident that the lack of care continued and no one had been on the property to provide for them.

While on the scene, the three men that were charged arrived on the property and claimed to be responsible for the animals.

This remains an ongoing investigation. For now, Middletown Police Animal Control Officers will care for the horses and pony, with the assistance of local residents.

