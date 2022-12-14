Community-wide toy drive in Middletown continues collecting donations

The Middletown Recreation Department is holding the 71st Memorial Bernie O’Rourke & Detroit Hunter Christmas Toy Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Recreation Department is holding the 71st Memorial Bernie O’Rourke & Detroit Hunter Christmas Toy Drive, and this community-driven toy drive still needs gifts.

It’s a tradition that is well-known in Middletown. Those driving the tradition remember Bernie fondly.

“It started 71 years ago. He was a member of our department and he would go around and pick up toys from friends and family and distribute them to kids,” said Nick Dionne with the Middletown Park and Rec.

Carrying on that legacy for Bernie and Detroit, who also worked on the Park and Rec team.

“Most recently we have served over 500 kids,” said Dionne.

It’s now become a community-wide drive to help bring joy this holiday season.

“We had over 45 different organizations donate this year,” said Dionne.

Like Get Fresh Barbershop on Saybrook Road, which is still taking donations until Friday.

“There are a lot of people that have situations that they can’t prevent and things like this show that there are people out there that care about these certain people that need the help and would enjoy the love and the moments that bring them smiles to their faces,” said Get Fresh owner, Joey Fresh.

It’s all about that Christmas spirit.

“The more people that help, the better Christmas we can provide for the families in need,” said Fresh.

Spreading holiday cheer during the most wonderful time of the year.

Other drop-offs will be taken Monday through Friday at the senior center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 61 Durant Terrace.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.