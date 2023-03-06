Middletown man charged with arson, kidnapping for fire at residential trailer

Eugene Boudreau Jr. is accused of lighting a fire that destroyed two trailer homes and two vehicles.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was published after the initial fire.

A Middletown man accused of trying to light a woman on fire and sparked a blaze at a residential trailer last month has been officially arrested on multiple charges including arson and kidnapping, officials announced Monday.

Police officers were called to a residential trailer on Washington Street in Middletown on Feb. 18 around 10:36 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance.

A female victim told the responding officers that a man inside – identified as 55-year-old Eugene Boudreau Jr. – had poured gasoline on her and the residence in an effort to light her on and the trailer on fire.

At the time, officials said negotiations with Boudreau to get him out of the residence were unsuccessful and he lit the trailer on fire. The 55-year-old man is said to have exited the trailer soon after lighting the fire and turned himself over to officers after negotiations.

By the time Boudreau was detained, the trailer and a neighboring trailer were fully engulfed. Firefighters extinguished both fires, which also destroyed two nearby vehicles.

Boudreau suffered burns to his body and was taken to Middlesex Hospital and then Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. He was released from the hospital last weekend and turned over to Middletown Police.

He was charged with arson, kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, threatening, criminal mischief, breach of peace, and disorderly conduct. He is currently held on a $1 million bond.

