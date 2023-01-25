Crews on standby as a mixed bag of winter weather covers Connecticut

In Middletown, a fleet of thirty trucks stood ready to go where needed—including ten trucks with plows.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut — The timing of a wintry mix on Wednesday caused early dismissals across Connecticut schools and created overtime for local road workers. A base of salt on the roads from Monday’s wintry mix helped keep local roads clear while crews remained on standby to respond to potential slushy conditions or flooding as heavy rains move in.

Middletown Public Works crews are responsible for keeping more than 200 miles of roads safe. A couple of factors are on their side Wednesday as a massive system from the southwest spread across Connecticut.

For one, road temperatures. They’re above freezing, so snow won’t stick easily. Secondly, the superintendent called for an early dismissal, keeping families off slushy roads. But there is one complication: varying elevation of about 200 feet between the highest and lowest points.

“Not really expecting to have to plow but if we do up in the hills, we’re ready for it. Mostly going to be salt treatment,” said Chris Holden, Director of Public Works. “Never thought I’d have to be a weatherman to do this job.”

A fleet of thirty trucks stood ready to go where needed—including ten trucks with plows.

Drivers told FOX61 they’d rather avoid Wednesday’s evening commute but people like Andrew Fal who are used to decades of snowy Connecticut winters don’t mind taking it slow in a little slush.

“We seem to be living on the fault line. There’s always a lot of snow north of us and kind of rainy down south,” said Andrew Fal of Berlin. “I miss the big snows we used to have but I think climate change has taken care of that. It’s not good for animals, for nature… this lack of snow. But it’s good for homeowners that have to heat.”

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at shernandez@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.