Sec. of Education Cardona to visit CT community college, join education roundtable

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit Middlesex Community College today to take part in an education roundtable.
The visit will start with a tour of the school before joining Gov. Ned Lamont, Sens. Blumenthal and Murphy, students, and professors at the school.
Ruth Porat, the CFO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, will also join in on the conversation. The discussion will center around creating opportunities for high schoolers as they move on to community colleges in the state. Discussed will be how to set the students up for success when they graduate.
During the tour, Secretary Cardona will get a tour of the media and ophthalmology centers at the college.
Secretary Cardona is the former Connecticut education commissioner and was also a public school educator in Meriden for two decades.
The tour is expected to begin around 9 a.m. with the round table discussion beginning around 9:25 a.m.
