Fight breaks out following Weaver High and Middletown High basketball game

One minor staff injury was reported.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A fight broke out at the end of a high school basketball game Tuesday evening that lead to one person receiving minor injuries.

Officials said that at the end of the varsity Boys Basketball game between Middletown High School and Hartford's Weaver High School, some student-athletes engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct. That turned into a fight involving both adult spectators and students.

"District and School Administrators, along with the Middletown Police Department, were able to quickly control the situation," said Jessie B. Lavorgna, Director of Communications for Middletown Public Schools. "There was one minor staff injury reported."

Officials said that Middletown Police are reviewing video footage to determine the cause and if future arrests are warranted. "The Middletown Public Schools administration are following district policies and protocols to fully address this matter; appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken."

Superintendent Vázquez Matos will be activating the school’s crisis team Wednesday and will be placing additional staff at the high school to support students and teachers following this incident. Additionally, there will be an increased police presence at Middletown High School.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

