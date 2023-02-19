Fire in Middletown damages trailers, cars; Police investigating

The Fire Marshal's office is also involved in the investigation.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An overnight fire that destroyed two trailers and multiple vehicles in Middletown is being investigated by police and the Fire Marshal's office.

Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron posted on Facebook that it was a busy day and night for the Middletown Fire Department following an apartment fire that displaced 11 people earlier in the day. He said firefighters were asked to standby on Washington Street for a police situation. The fire destroyed two trailers and multiple vehicles. The Middletown Building and Health Departments were on scene as well. He said the incident is being investigated by the Fire Marshal's Office.

Middletown Police are expected to release more information later on Sunday.

