Several units charred in 2nd alarm Middletown apartment fire

Firefighters responded to Hunter's Crossing off of West Lake Drive just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A couple of apartment units are destroyed after a second-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the Westfield section of Middletown on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to Hunter's Crossing off of West Lake Drive just before 9 a.m.

The fire has since been put out, and crews continue to work on the scene. There is extensive damage to at least two units of the three-story building, including to the back porch balconies.

Information on how many total apartment units were affected and how many people might be displaced was not immediately made available.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.