Connecticut food truck, trailer are 'beyond repair' after overnight fire, restaurant says

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A food truck and trailer of a local Connecticut business are "beyond repair" after the two vehicles were on fire overnight Tuesday.

Middletown firefighters responded to the 100 block of Johnson Street where responders found a food truck and trailer engulfed in flames against a building.

The fire was quickly put out, firefighters said. The building saw a little damage on the outside. There were no injuries.

The food truck and trailer, however, sustained major damage, with just the metal framings somewhat intact.

The Whey Station posted on social media, saying that their truck and trailer are both "beyond repair."

"[Firefighters] worked fast to put out the flames and appreciate their hard work but unfortunately it was too late," the business said on Facebook.

Serving up grilled cheese and local eats for over 10 years, The Whey Station said that this fire will not put a permanent end to them.

"Not sure about the coming days but The Whey Station will be back at it will only be a matter of time," The Whey Station said.

The Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

