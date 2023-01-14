Funeral services held for State Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams

At 39 years old, William’s loved ones said he touched many more lives with his optimism and passion than most people twice his age.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Family and friends said a final goodbye to late State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams in a private funeral service Saturday.

The service was held at the Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church in Middletown.

Williams died last week after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way home from Gov. Lamont’s Inaugural Ball.

Williams first took office in 2019 and had been sworn into office hours before his passing for his third term serving the 100th district, which includes parts of Middletown.

Williams was a lifelong resident of Middletown and the first African American to represent the city in the Connecticut General Assembly.

At 39 years old, William’s loved ones, including his fraternity brothers, said he touched many more lives with his optimism and passion than most people twice his age.

The Democratic representative championed issues like social and racial equality, human rights, and accessible housing.

A public celebration of the life and legacy of Williams is being planned for a later date.

Williams is survived by his wife, Carrissa, and mother, Queen.

There are two fundraisers underway in honor of Williams:

The Q Fund has been set up for the Middlesex County Community Foundation, and the funds "will support those charitable causes and nonprofit missions he cared most about."

There is also a GoFundMe to help Carrissa with immediate needs. Donations can be mailed to the following address:

Carrissa Williams, Q Williams Memorial Fund

Liberty Bank

827 Washington Street

Middletown, CT 06457

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.