House fire knocked down in Middletown: Firefighters

No injuries were reported.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Firefighters in Middletown knocked down a house fire on the 1400 block of Country Club Road early Saturday morning.

The fire has since been knocked down and there are no reported injuries at this time, the Westfield Fire Department told FOX61.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Additional information was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story.

