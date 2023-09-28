3 injured in Middletown crash on Route 9

The two occupants of the Toyota Corolla were taken to Hartford Hospital and said to be in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan Rouge was also injured.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A car crash in Route 9 South in Middletown left three people injured - two in critical condition - and caused lane closures on Thursday morning, according to police.

Around 5:07 a.m., Middletown officers responded to the area of Route 9 South and Miller Street for a two-car collision.

When officers arrived, they found two "heavily damaged" vehicles in the roadway. A passenger was also found lying in the southbound lane with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Middletown Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene and immediately began life-saving efforts. Connecticut State Police troopers and Cromwell Police officers responded to assist with the traffic.

A blue 2008 Toyota Corolla involved in the crash was located in the southbound lane with heavy front and driver’s side damage. The driver of the Corolla was still in the vehicle with life-threatening injuries, said police.

Officers learned that the person lying in the southbound lane was in the front passenger seat of the Corolla. The force of the collision caused the passenger to be ejected through the windshield, according to police.

The second car was a grey 2018 Nissan Rogue and was in the northbound lane with heavy front and passenger side damage. The Rogue was on fire but Middletown Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire. The operator of Rogue had non-life-threatening injuries to the stomach and lower extremities.

The two occupants of the Corolla were taken to Hartford Hospital and said to be in critical condition. The driver of the Rogue was taken to Middlesex Hospital and said to be in stable condition, according to police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota Corolla was exiting Miller Street. The operator was attempting to cross Route 9 Southbound in order to enter the northbound lanes through the median. The Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Route 9 when the Corolla crossed the highway and the operator was unable to stop before the collision.

The identities if those involved in the crash have not been released.

The crash is being investigated. Anyone with information on the collision is encouraged to contact Ofc. Zadjura at 860-638-4063.

