'Major' water main break in downtown Middletown: Officials

The Middletown Water Department said they've restored water to everyone except to the area immediately around the break.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A "major" water main break Friday evening has flooded parts of Main Street and Court Street in Middletown, according to fire officials.

Officials told FOX61 that a majority of the city was without water for a period of time but Middletown Water Department Dispatch has confirmed they were able to isolate the break and everyone's water has been restored except for the area immediately around the break.

Town officials have asked people to avoid the area. Middletown mayor Ben Florsheim has asked residents not to call 911 to report the water main break.

Residents may experience low or no pressure for "the next few hours" Friday evening, Florsheim said.

We are responding to a major water main break in downtown Middletown that is affecting service citywide. Please DO NOT CALL 911 to report the break. The line must be kept clear for emergencies.



Expect low or no pressure during the next few hours. Updates as available. — Ben Florsheim (@bdflorsheim) June 10, 2022

The Middletown Fire Department tells FOX61 it has reached out to members of the "tanker task force" in surrounding towns to be ready with tanker or pumper fire trucks in case they need to respond to a fire while water is shut off.

