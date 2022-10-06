'Major' water main break in downtown Middletown: Officials

A majority of the city is without water, fire officials told FOX61.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A "major" water main break Friday evening has flooded parts of Main Street and Court Street in Middletown, according to fire officials.

A majority of the city is without water, fire officials told FOX61.

Town officials have asked people to avoid the area. Middletown mayor Ben Florsheim has asked residents not to call 911 to report the water main break.

Residents may experience low or no pressure for "the next few hours" Friday evening, Florsheim said.

No other details have been confirmed at this time.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.