Man in critical condition after being found shot in Middletown

Officers found the man shot in the roadway in the area of the 700 block of Congdon Street West.

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut — A man is in critical condition after being found shot in a Middletown roadway on Friday morning.

Middletown police said officers responded at 7:10 a.m. to the 700 block of Congdon Street West to investigate the report of a shooting victim. In the area of 757 Congdon Street West, officers found a 51-year-old man in the roadway suffering a single gunshot wound. He is not a Middletown resident and no shooting scene was able to be found.

The man was treated at the scene and then taken to Hartford Hospital where he had surgery and is listed in critical condition. The man hasn't been able to provide any information to investigators.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Dane Semper at 860-638-4145, DSemper@MiddletownCTPolice.com or Major Investigations at 860-638-4140.

