Officials said that Cornel Myers had entered the woman's home and stabbed her after multiple attempts from her to end their relationship.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — A Middletown man has been found guilty of the murder of a woman back in 2018, officials announced Monday.

Officials said 39-year-old Cornel Myers was found guilty Monday after a trial.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Myers had been in a relationship with Danielle Fasciocco, who was 29 years old at the time of the murder.

Officials said that in the weeks leading up to her death, Fasciocco had tried ending the relationship.

During the last three days of their life, Fasciocco had repeatedly told Myers to leave her alone. She ultimately refused to take his calls or respond to his text messages.

The evidence established that Myers had entered Fasciocco's home around 10:20 p.m. in September 2018 and viciously attacked her with a knife, striking her throat and stabbing her numerous times.

Myers had previously been convicted of strangulation in another case in 2015.

Sentencing for Myers is expected on Jan. 13, 2023.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.