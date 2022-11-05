Crews battle 2 brush fires in Middletown: Officials

Officials said the initial fire was sparked by downed powerlines on Tuesday afternoon. It since grew into two fires.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Crews are currently battling two brush fires in Middletown.

The call initially came in as one fire on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. but it was then blown into two by early Wednesday morning. Officials say likely 200 acres burned so far, but that it's difficult to gauge due to two fires happening at once.

The initial fire was sparked due to downed powerlines, officials said. The fire continued burning around River Road and Freeman Road near the Connecticut River and due to the wind, blew into a second fire.

Middletown fire crews are still at the scene this morning including crews from the South District Fire Department, while those from the Westfield Fire Department cover their station.

On Tuesday, Deep River, East Hampton, East Haddam, Durham, Haddam and Portland fire crews were also at the fire assisting.

