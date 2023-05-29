Middletown Memorial Day parade continues tradition

Veterans and families hope to teach children the importance of the holiday and to honor the lives lost for our country.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — People from the community came together in Middletown to honor the men and women who lost their lives serving our country.

The city hosted a parade on Main Street, and this year it had a big showing of support from the community.

"This is about the soldiers who didn’t make it home, the soldiers who are serving in other countries," said Michael Tremblay, a veteran from Middletown.

Middletown was decked out in red, white and blue for Memorial Day, which is a day to honor and remember the brave men and women who died for our country.

"It’s always just a tradition. I come here every year for the parade to remember the soldiers that never made it home," said Tremblay.

The annual memorial day parade flooded downtown. From bands to floats and of course, the marchers, the city always sees a big turnout from the community.

For Tremblay, Memorial Day is a day to remember the friends he met in Iraq who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I went overseas with a bunch of friends, and there was a couple soldiers that we were attached to that I think about a lot that didn’t make it home," said Tremblay.

The parade is a first for some but a yearly tradition for many families in the city.

"I have memories with my family here and people I don’t see as much because they’ve grown up around me, but I still come here," said Kiyla Barcomb from Middletown.

Families said it's an important lesson for their children – to teach them the real meaning of Memorial Day.

"It’s very important, actually, so they know the history and what it means for Memorial Day," said Yvonne Raye from Middletown.

It's a sad reminder of those who are no longer with us and a day to be grateful to be an American.

"Today is about the people that went over there and didn’t make it home and gave us the freedom that we have today," said Tremblay.

Now with Memorial Day events coming to a close, volunteers are still needed on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery to remove flags that were put up ahead of the holiday.

