Middletown athletic events postponed for Wednesday following fight at basketball game

The fight included students and adult spectators at the end of the basketball game between Middletown and Hartford's Weaver High School.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown Public Schools is postponing all home athletic events for Wednesday after a fight broke out at a basketball game Tuesday night.

The district said the decision was made out of an "abundance of caution" following the fight at the end of the varsity boys basketball game between Middletown and Weaver (Hartford) High Schools.

The district said they plan to have athletic events resume on Thursday.

School officials and Middletown police were aware of a rumored threat of retaliation, but the district said that police determined the threat to be unsubstantiated.

"District and School Administrators, along with the Middletown Police Department, were able to quickly control the situation," said Jessie B. Lavorgna, Director of Communications for Middletown Public Schools. "There was one minor staff injury reported."

Officials said that Middletown police are reviewing video footage to determine the cause and if future arrests are warranted.

Middletown Public Schools and the police department are working together to investigate the fight and take any appropriate and necessary action, officials said.

Superintendent Dr. Vázquez Matos activated the high school's crisis team and has placed additional staff at the school to support students and teachers.

Police have increased their presence at the high school through the end of the week.

