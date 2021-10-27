x
Middletown

Middletown school bus carrying high school students hit by falling powerlines

Police said the bus was on its way to Middletown High School when the wires fell on the bus.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Students were on board a school bus that officials said was hit by downed powerlines.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Atkins Street and Saw Mill Road in Middletown Wednesday morning. 

Officials said the powerlines came down on the bus and there were six students on board at the time heading to Middletown High School.

Eversource power crews arrived on the scene quickly and disconnected the power, according to officials. The school bus was then also removed from the wires.

No injuries were reported. 

Gusty winds from a Tuesday nor'easter have lingered into Wednesday morning bringing down powerlines across the state, at times causing upwards of 15,000 outages from Eversource customers. 

